Tuchel Seeks Tactical Efficiency from Rashford and Foden

Thomas Tuchel, the England football manager, aims to enhance the effectiveness of players Marcus Rashford and Phil Foden. Following a 2-0 victory over Albania, Tuchel communicated the need for more dynamic play from the duo. Changes to the lineup are anticipated for the upcoming match against Latvia.

Updated: 23-03-2025 18:57 IST | Created: 23-03-2025 18:57 IST
Tuchel

Thomas Tuchel, the England football coach, is determined to boost the on-field impact of Marcus Rashford and Phil Foden after subpar performances against Albania. Ahead of the next World Cup qualifier against Latvia, Tuchel emphasized the necessity for more aggressive forward runs and better connections with the midfield.

In a candid discussion with both players after their early substitutions, Tuchel underscored their commendable defensive efforts but stressed the importance of executing offensive strategies. Despite recent challenges, he praised their resilience and optimism, anticipating improved performances in upcoming matches.

As the team prepares to face Latvia, Tuchel hinted at possible squad changes, citing the need for fresh players. Notably, Morgan Gibbs-White could step in following Anthony Gordon's injury. Tuchel expressed confidence in Gibbs-White's capabilities and highlighted the privilege of representing England.

