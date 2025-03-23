Left Menu

New Zealand Outplays Pakistan: Series Clinched with T20I Triumph

Pakistan skipper Salman Ali Agha admitted New Zealand outclassed them in challenging conditions during the fourth T20I. Despite winning the toss, Pakistan's bowlers struggled, and batters were overwhelmed. With a 115-run defeat, New Zealand secured the series. The final T20I is a dead rubber, set for Wellington.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-03-2025 19:03 IST | Created: 23-03-2025 19:03 IST
New Zealand Outplays Pakistan: Series Clinched with T20I Triumph
Pakistan Team (Photo: @TheRealPCB/X) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • New Zealand

In a candid admission, Pakistan's skipper Salman Ali Agha acknowledged that New Zealand comprehensively outplayed his team in challenging conditions during the fourth T20 International at Mount Maunganui. Despite the fortune of winning the toss, Pakistan failed to capitalize, as New Zealand delivered a robust performance.

New Zealand set an imposing total of 220/6, leaving Pakistan's bowling unit, typically reliable, struggling. The visitors' batting lineup then crumbled against a formidable New Zealand pace attack, spearheaded by Zakary Foulkes and William O'Rourke, who efficiently exploited their height to generate pace and swing, dismantling Pakistan's hopes.

Skipper Salman noted the challenging conditions and emphasized the need for adaptability and improvement ahead of the final T20I, which has become a dead rubber after New Zealand clinched the series by taking a 3-1 lead. Pakistan's batsmen fell short of repeating previous heroics, folding for just 105.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Legal Lifeline Cut: Migrant Children Face Court Alone

Legal Lifeline Cut: Migrant Children Face Court Alone

 United States
2
Australia Expands Housing Scheme Ahead of Election

Australia Expands Housing Scheme Ahead of Election

 Australia
3
E3 Nations Demand Immediate Ceasefire and Humanitarian Access in Gaza

E3 Nations Demand Immediate Ceasefire and Humanitarian Access in Gaza

 Global
4
US Bans Former Argentine President Fernández for Corruption

US Bans Former Argentine President Fernández for Corruption

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Fear of being replaced? AI anxiety at work is wearing employees down

AI-powered wearables show promise in mental health monitoring

New machine learning model improves corn yield forecasts in drought-affected areas

AI can boost growth in BRICS but worsen poverty without strong governance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025