New Zealand Outplays Pakistan: Series Clinched with T20I Triumph

In a candid admission, Pakistan's skipper Salman Ali Agha acknowledged that New Zealand comprehensively outplayed his team in challenging conditions during the fourth T20 International at Mount Maunganui. Despite the fortune of winning the toss, Pakistan failed to capitalize, as New Zealand delivered a robust performance.

New Zealand set an imposing total of 220/6, leaving Pakistan's bowling unit, typically reliable, struggling. The visitors' batting lineup then crumbled against a formidable New Zealand pace attack, spearheaded by Zakary Foulkes and William O'Rourke, who efficiently exploited their height to generate pace and swing, dismantling Pakistan's hopes.

Skipper Salman noted the challenging conditions and emphasized the need for adaptability and improvement ahead of the final T20I, which has become a dead rubber after New Zealand clinched the series by taking a 3-1 lead. Pakistan's batsmen fell short of repeating previous heroics, folding for just 105.

(With inputs from agencies.)