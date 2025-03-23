Juventus Fires Thiago Motta, Welcomes Back Igor Tudor as Manager

Juventus made a decisive managerial change by sacking Thiago Motta after a string of poor performances, and the Italian club has turned to a familiar face for rejuvenation. Igor Tudor, a former player, has been appointed the new manager in hopes of reversing the club's recent setbacks.

Motta's tenure, which began with high expectations after an impressive season with Bologna, ended abruptly after heavy losses to Fiorentina and Atalanta. Juventus, now fifth in the Serie A standings, failed to make an impact in the Champions League, leading to heightened dissatisfaction among fans and club officials.

Tudor, who previously worked as an assistant at Juventus under Andrea Pirlo, takes over the reins with the club poised for tactical changes ahead of their match against Genoa. The Croatian manager brings experience from his stints at clubs like Lazio and Hellas Verona.

(With inputs from agencies.)