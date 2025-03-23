Ishan Kishan's IPL Redemption: A Century in Orange

Redemption in sports stories often captivate audiences, and for cricketer Ishan Kishan, his came bathed in the orange hues of Sunrisers Hyderabad. Once overlooked by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) due to the absence of a central contract, Kishan has transformed his career trajectory by embracing SRH's aggressive and high-octane style of play in the IPL.

During a riveting match at the packed Uppal Stadium, Kishan displayed his prowess by stepping in at number three. Faced with the pressure of an impressive opening stand by Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma, Kishan launched his aggressive innings with tactical shots against Maheesh Theekshana, impressively maintaining composure against Jofra Archer's formidable pace. Ultimately, he scored his century in 25 balls and contributed significantly to SRH's daunting total of 286/6.

This outstanding performance is not just a milestone in Kishan's IPL career; it's a statement to the Indian cricket selectors who face tough choices ahead of the 2026 T20 World Cup. Having made a strong comeback after a disappointing IPL 2024 season, Kishan's innings serves as a testament to his dedication and resilience, with hopes to continue his journey in Indian cricket colors.

