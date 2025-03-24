George Foreman: Enduring Legacy of Boxing's Gentle Giant

The death of boxing legend George Foreman signals the conclusion of the golden era of heavyweight boxing, according to WBC President Mauricio Sulaiman. Foreman, known for his 20-year gap between two world titles, passed away at 76.

After losing his first title to Muhammad Ali, Foreman shocked the world by reclaiming the heavyweight title at age 45, defeating Michael Moorer. Foreman's surprising transformation from intimidating force to gentle giant earned him admiration both inside and outside the boxing community.

Despite the harshness associated with professional boxing, Foreman was recognized for his resilience and humility, qualities that defined his legacy. He will be remembered not only for his remarkable sporting achievements but also as a loving character in the boxing pantheon.

(With inputs from agencies.)