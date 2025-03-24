Nations League: Drama-Filled Journey to the Semifinals

Defending champions Spain fought fiercely against the Netherlands, clinching a semifinal spot in the Nations League after a dramatic 5-4 penalty shootout victory. The second leg saw a thrilling 3-3 draw, with vital spot-kick contributions from Barcelona's Pedri and a crucial save by Spain goalkeeper Unai Simón preserving their title defense.

France also needed penalties to get past Croatia, having surrendered a 2-0 lead to draw 2-2 on aggregate, with Dayot Upamecano's goal sealing the deal post-shootout. Meanwhile, Germany held off Italy in a 3-3 second-leg stalemate, prevailing 5-4 on aggregate thanks to early dominance and tempered resilience amidst late Italian pressure.

Portugal rounded off the semifinal lineup by overcoming a one-goal first-leg deficit to beat Denmark 5-2 in extra time, with Francisco Trincão scoring twice. Ronaldo missed a penalty, but Portugal's depth ensured progression. These gripping encounters set the stage for highly anticipated clashes in the semifinals starting on June 4.

