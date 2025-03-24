Nations League: Drama-Filled Journey to the Semifinals
Defending champion Spain and France reached the Nations League semifinals through penalty shootouts, joined by Germany and Portugal. Each team faced intense matches, with shootout heroics and dramatic draws. Notable performances included Pedri's decisive penalty for Spain and Upamecano's for France, as Germany and Portugal triumphed in thrilling second legs.
Defending champions Spain fought fiercely against the Netherlands, clinching a semifinal spot in the Nations League after a dramatic 5-4 penalty shootout victory. The second leg saw a thrilling 3-3 draw, with vital spot-kick contributions from Barcelona's Pedri and a crucial save by Spain goalkeeper Unai Simón preserving their title defense.
France also needed penalties to get past Croatia, having surrendered a 2-0 lead to draw 2-2 on aggregate, with Dayot Upamecano's goal sealing the deal post-shootout. Meanwhile, Germany held off Italy in a 3-3 second-leg stalemate, prevailing 5-4 on aggregate thanks to early dominance and tempered resilience amidst late Italian pressure.
Portugal rounded off the semifinal lineup by overcoming a one-goal first-leg deficit to beat Denmark 5-2 in extra time, with Francisco Trincão scoring twice. Ronaldo missed a penalty, but Portugal's depth ensured progression. These gripping encounters set the stage for highly anticipated clashes in the semifinals starting on June 4.
