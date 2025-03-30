Triumph and Inspiration: Highlights from Khelo India Para Games 2025

In the latest episode of Mann Ki Baat, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended congratulations to the winners of the 2025 Khelo India Para Games, where Haryana secured the top position with 34 gold medals. The event concluded with Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh in second and third places, respectively.

The games witnessed the establishment of 18 new national records, with notable performances in Para Powerlifting by athletes like Jaspreet Kaur and Manish Kumar. Prime Minister Modi praised the athletes for their dedication and noted the growing popularity of para sports in the country.

Highlighting a letter from Arm wrestler Joby Mathew, who clinched gold in the 65kg category, PM Modi emphasized the daily battles faced by para athletes. He encouraged nationwide fitness initiatives such as the Fit India Carnival, underscoring the role of traditional martial arts in cultural preservation.

