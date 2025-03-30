Left Menu

Chandrakant Pandit Advocates Home Pitch Control

Kolkata Knight Riders' coach Chandrakant Pandit supports enhanced home pitch control in cricket, highlighting the expectations at Eden Gardens. While addressing media, Pandit emphasized KKR's preference for pitches matching their skills and confirmed Sunil Narine's return. He aims to capitalize on Mumbai Indians' struggles in the upcoming match.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 30-03-2025 18:03 IST | Created: 30-03-2025 18:03 IST
Chandrakant Pandit Advocates Home Pitch Control
Chandrakant Pandit
  • Country:
  • India

Chandrakant Pandit, head coach of Kolkata Knight Riders, voiced support for greater team control over home pitch conditions, particularly emphasizing expectations at Eden Gardens.

Without delving into specifics, Pandit stressed the importance of pitches matching team skills, while confirming Sunil Narine's recovery from illness and his availability for the match against Mumbai Indians.

Pandit expressed intentions to leverage Mumbai Indians' past losses and highlighted the necessity for KKR to quickly adapt to conditions in the upcoming game.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tariff Talks: Albanese Prepares for Key Discussion with Trump

Tariff Talks: Albanese Prepares for Key Discussion with Trump

 Australia
2
Tragic Plane Crash in Minneapolis Suburb

Tragic Plane Crash in Minneapolis Suburb

 Global
3
University of Minnesota International Student Detained: Community Urges Answers

University of Minnesota International Student Detained: Community Urges Answ...

 United States
4
Trump Stands Firm Amid Yemen Airstrike Leak Controversy

Trump Stands Firm Amid Yemen Airstrike Leak Controversy

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social Media’s Real Impact on Mental Health: A Global Study Challenges the Panic

Artificial Intelligence and E-Commerce Loyalty: What 425 Russian Consumers Revealed

Greener Cities Through E-Commerce? Evidence From China’s Demonstration City Policy

How China’s Low-Carbon Pilot Cities Improved Energy Efficiency and Cut Emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025