Chandrakant Pandit Advocates Home Pitch Control

Chandrakant Pandit, head coach of Kolkata Knight Riders, voiced support for greater team control over home pitch conditions, particularly emphasizing expectations at Eden Gardens.

Without delving into specifics, Pandit stressed the importance of pitches matching team skills, while confirming Sunil Narine's recovery from illness and his availability for the match against Mumbai Indians.

Pandit expressed intentions to leverage Mumbai Indians' past losses and highlighted the necessity for KKR to quickly adapt to conditions in the upcoming game.

