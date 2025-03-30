Chandrakant Pandit Advocates Home Pitch Control
Kolkata Knight Riders' coach Chandrakant Pandit supports enhanced home pitch control in cricket, highlighting the expectations at Eden Gardens. While addressing media, Pandit emphasized KKR's preference for pitches matching their skills and confirmed Sunil Narine's return. He aims to capitalize on Mumbai Indians' struggles in the upcoming match.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 30-03-2025 18:03 IST | Created: 30-03-2025 18:03 IST
- Country:
- India
Chandrakant Pandit, head coach of Kolkata Knight Riders, voiced support for greater team control over home pitch conditions, particularly emphasizing expectations at Eden Gardens.
Without delving into specifics, Pandit stressed the importance of pitches matching team skills, while confirming Sunil Narine's recovery from illness and his availability for the match against Mumbai Indians.
Pandit expressed intentions to leverage Mumbai Indians' past losses and highlighted the necessity for KKR to quickly adapt to conditions in the upcoming game.
(With inputs from agencies.)
