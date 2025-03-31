Rajasthan Royals' Fielding Shines in Thrilling Victory Over Chennai Super Kings

New Zealand cricket icon Kane Williamson has hailed Nitish Rana's remarkable performance during Rajasthan Royals' narrow victory over Chennai Super Kings, labeling it as an 'incredible knock'. Rana scored a game-changing 81 runs from 36 balls in RR's total of 182 for nine, a feat that laid the groundwork for their six-run triumph.

Despite CSK's MS Dhoni enchanting the crowd with his late fireworks, his effort wasn't enough to bridge the deficit, attributed largely to RR's outstanding fielding. Wanindu Hasaranga claimed four key wickets, and Riyan Parag's spectacular one-handed catch was pivotal in RR's win.

The match drew attention to the contrasting fielding displays. While Rajasthan excelled, CSK struggled in defense, a sentiment echoed by former player Ambati Rayudu. He criticized CSK's fielding, suggesting it played a significant role in their narrow defeat.

