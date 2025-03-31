Left Menu

Shammi Silva's Uncontested Journey: A Fourth Term at SLC

Shammi Silva has been re-elected as the president of Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) for a fourth consecutive term at the 64th annual general meeting. His tenure has seen both controversy and collaboration, notably his alliance with ICC's Jay Shah and a clash with the former sports minister Roshan Ranasinghe.

Colombo | Updated: 31-03-2025 11:55 IST
Shammi Silva
  • Country:
  • Sri Lanka

Shammi Silva has secured another term as president of Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC), marking his fourth consecutive leadership role. Re-elected uncontested at the 64th annual meeting, Silva will guide the organization through the 2025-27 term.

Silva is recognized for his close ties with India's Jay Shah, the current president of the International Cricket Council (ICC). Notably, Silva succeeded Shah as the Asian Cricket Council's president. However, his leadership hasn't been devoid of controversy.

In 2023, Silva found himself at odds with then Sports Minister Roshan Ranasinghe, following Sri Lanka's World Cup defeat to India. This disagreement led to an interim committee's appointment and the country's ICC suspension, which affected international tournaments, including relocating the under-19 Men's World Cup to South Africa. Silva's administration was eventually restored after the sports minister's dismissal.

(With inputs from agencies.)

