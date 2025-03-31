Left Menu

Debutant Kumar Sparks MI Victory with Historic IPL Performance

Ashwani Kumar's impressive debut in the IPL saw him take 4 wickets for 24 runs, supporting Mumbai Indians to defeat Kolkata Knight Riders by eight wickets. Ryan Rickelton contributed an unbeaten 62 runs, guiding MI to successfully chase down the 116-run target set by KKR in just 12.5 overs.

Updated: 31-03-2025 22:31 IST
Ashwani Kumar
  • Country:
  • India

In a remarkable debut, Ashwani Kumar showcased his talent by taking 4 wickets for 24 runs, leading Mumbai Indians to a comfortable eight-wicket victory over Kolkata Knight Riders on Monday. Kumar's stellar performance marked him as the first Indian to achieve such a feat on an IPL debut.

The match, played on Monday, saw Kolkata Knight Riders opting to bat first. However, their lineup faltered against careful bowling from MI, particularly Kumar, culminating in KKR being dismissed for just 116 runs in 16.2 overs. Angkrish Raghuvanshi was the top scorer for KKR with 26 runs off 16 balls.

In response, Mumbai Indians, buoyed by a confident unbeaten 62 from Ryan Rickelton, chased down the target rapidly, securing the win in 12.5 overs and highlighting the team's dominating form this IPL season.

(With inputs from agencies.)

