Current Sports Buzz: Highlights and Headlines

In the world of sports, the Minnesota Vikings' head coach Kevin O'Connell states that the QB1 role for J.J. McCarthy is yet to be distinguished at the NFL's annual spring meeting in Florida.

On a different note, retired NFL player Richard Sherman took to social media requesting assistance after armed intruders stormed his house in what he described as a harrowing incident.

Furthermore, Katie Volynets delivered an impeccable performance in the WTA event, and Shohei Ohtani's jersey sales soar amid ongoing fan adoration. Meanwhile, the MLB has suspended Braves outfielder Jurickson Profar following a failed doping test.

Additional updates include SEC's record-breaking earnings from the NCAA tournament, the NFL's eagerness to host games in the Middle East, and Red Sox's lucrative extension deal with Garrett Crochet.

