Thomas Müller: Bayern Munich's Uncertain Farewell

Thomas Müller may end his career at Bayern Munich as reports suggest the club will not extend his contract. The 35-year-old has been a pivotal player since 2008, achieving numerous accolades. Despite limited playtime this season, Müller hoped to continue, but a short extension could be possible.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Berlin | Updated: 01-04-2025 10:27 IST | Created: 01-04-2025 10:27 IST
Bayern Munich's esteemed forward Thomas Müller could face the end of his career with the club, as recent reports indicate the team has no plans to renew his contract, which expires in June. The 35-year-old, a long-standing figure in Bayern's history, may soon bid farewell.

Müller, who made his debut in 2008 and holds the record for the most appearances at the club, has had a stellar career, boasting 12 Bundesliga titles and two Champions League wins. Despite his vast experience, this season has seen him mostly featured as a substitute.

While Bayern might consider a short contract extension for Müller's participation in the upcoming Club World Cup, the club has focused on renewing contracts for other key players. Muller's international retirement last year marked the end of an era for the iconic number 13 jersey he's long cherished.

