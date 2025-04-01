Left Menu

Odisha FC Shares Points with Kickstart FC in Nail-Biting 2-2 IWL Clash

Odisha FC and Kickstart FC played to a thrilling 2-2 draw in the IWL 2024-25 match at Kalinga Stadium. Despite ending a four-game losing streak, Odisha extended their winless run to six. Philomena Abakah and Joanitah Ainembazi scored for Kickstart, and Jennifer Yeboah secured the equalizer for Odisha.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-04-2025 19:10 IST | Created: 01-04-2025 19:10 IST
Odisha FC Shares Points with Kickstart FC in Nail-Biting 2-2 IWL Clash
Kickstart FC and Odisha FC in action during IWL 2024-25 (Image: AIFF media) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a nail-biting IWL 2024-25 encounter at Kalinga Stadium, Odisha FC managed to eke out a 2-2 draw against Kickstart FC. The result stretched Odisha's winless run to six matches but allowed them to break a demoralizing four-game losing streak. Sitting precariously close to the relegation zone, Philomena Abakah and Joanitah Ainembazi clinched back-to-back goals for Kickstart, nullifying an earlier goal by Lynda Kom Serto for Odisha. Jennifer Yeboah's key 79th-minute equalizer salvaged a crucial point for Odisha.

Odisha FC began the match showing signs of shaky confidence, a direct result of their recent string of losses. Kickstart FC seized the early advantage, narrowly missing scoring opportunities when Ranjana Chanu shot wide from promising positions. As the match progressed, Odisha's midfield exhibited better ball control, with wingers effectively delivering crosses into the box. This approach paid dividends just before halftime when Lynda Kom converted a precise cross from Jennifer Yeboah with a looping header, securing a lead for Odisha.

The second half opened with Kickstart mounting a swift comeback. Philomena Abakah capitalized on a defensive lapse to equalize, and minutes later, Joanitah Ainembazi executed a heroic diving header, converting Sanju Pradhan's cross to give Kickstart the lead. A relentless Kickstart offense put Odisha under pressure, with goalkeeper Anshika proving instrumental in keeping the deficit from widening. Ultimately, Lynda Kom's insightful pass allowed Jennifer Yeboah to net the equalizer, ensuring the contest ended in a draw.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Taliban Leader Declares Democracy Dead, Sharia Reigns in Afghanistan

Taliban Leader Declares Democracy Dead, Sharia Reigns in Afghanistan

 Afghanistan
2
Trump's Liberation Day Tariffs: A Global Trade Shake-Up

Trump's Liberation Day Tariffs: A Global Trade Shake-Up

 Global
3
Global Trade Tensions Escalate Amid U.S. Tariff Uncertainty

Global Trade Tensions Escalate Amid U.S. Tariff Uncertainty

 Global
4
Trump's Global Tariff Strategy: A 'Liberation Day' Plan

Trump's Global Tariff Strategy: A 'Liberation Day' Plan

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The new face of pharma? AI is rewriting drug development playbook

No labs, no needles: AI listens to your voice and detects Asthma

Why wait years? This AI finds and optimizes drugs in record time

AI’s new hustle: Sell products before they’re real

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025