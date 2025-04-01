Odisha FC Shares Points with Kickstart FC in Nail-Biting 2-2 IWL Clash

In a nail-biting IWL 2024-25 encounter at Kalinga Stadium, Odisha FC managed to eke out a 2-2 draw against Kickstart FC. The result stretched Odisha's winless run to six matches but allowed them to break a demoralizing four-game losing streak. Sitting precariously close to the relegation zone, Philomena Abakah and Joanitah Ainembazi clinched back-to-back goals for Kickstart, nullifying an earlier goal by Lynda Kom Serto for Odisha. Jennifer Yeboah's key 79th-minute equalizer salvaged a crucial point for Odisha.

Odisha FC began the match showing signs of shaky confidence, a direct result of their recent string of losses. Kickstart FC seized the early advantage, narrowly missing scoring opportunities when Ranjana Chanu shot wide from promising positions. As the match progressed, Odisha's midfield exhibited better ball control, with wingers effectively delivering crosses into the box. This approach paid dividends just before halftime when Lynda Kom converted a precise cross from Jennifer Yeboah with a looping header, securing a lead for Odisha.

The second half opened with Kickstart mounting a swift comeback. Philomena Abakah capitalized on a defensive lapse to equalize, and minutes later, Joanitah Ainembazi executed a heroic diving header, converting Sanju Pradhan's cross to give Kickstart the lead. A relentless Kickstart offense put Odisha under pressure, with goalkeeper Anshika proving instrumental in keeping the deficit from widening. Ultimately, Lynda Kom's insightful pass allowed Jennifer Yeboah to net the equalizer, ensuring the contest ended in a draw.

(With inputs from agencies.)