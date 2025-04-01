Left Menu

Rob Walter's Sudden Exit: A Twist in South African Cricket

South Africa's limited-overs coach Rob Walter resigned citing personal reasons, following a tenure marked by near victories. Under his leadership, the team reached finals in major tournaments. South Africa is slated to co-host the 50-over World Cup in 2027, with upcoming tours across the globe.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-04-2025 19:56 IST | Created: 01-04-2025 19:56 IST
Rob Walter

Rob Walter, South Africa's limited-overs cricket coach, unexpectedly resigned on Tuesday for personal reasons, leaving the country's cricket enthusiasts speculating about missed opportunities under his guidance.

Walter's tenure included leading the team to the finals of the T20 World Cup and semi-finals of the 50-over World Cup, among other achievements. He expressed gratitude towards the players and staff, confident in their future growth.

As South Africa prepares to co-host the 50-over World Cup in 2027, the Cricket South Africa (CSA) is yet to announce Walter's replacement. The team faces an all-format tour to Zimbabwe in July, including a T20 tri-series with New Zealand, and will tour Australia and England later this year.

(With inputs from agencies.)

