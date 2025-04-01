Charlotte Edwards Takes Helm as England Women's Cricket Coach

In a significant appointment, Charlotte Edwards, the former captain of England's women's cricket team, has been designated the head coach of the national side. The announcement was made on Tuesday, marking an exciting new chapter for English women's cricket.

Edwards brings with her a vast reservoir of experience, having played in over 300 matches for England over a two-decade-long career. Her tenure saw England clinch victories in both white-ball World Cups and secure five Ashes series wins. The 45-year-old is poised to lead the team forward with determination.

Her appointment follows the resignation of Jon Lewis, who left the coaching role after England's disappointing results in recent international fixtures. Edwards' strategic leadership will be crucial as England prepares for upcoming series against India and West Indies and the 50-over World Cup in India.

