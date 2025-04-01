Left Menu

Prabhsimran's Heroics Lead Punjab Kings to Victory

Prabhsimran Singh's explosive 69 off 34 balls powered Punjab Kings to an eight-wicket victory over Lucknow Super Giants in the IPL. Chasing LSG's 171, PBKS reached the target in 16.2 overs, aided by Shreyas Iyer's unbeaten 52. Arshdeep Singh was PBKS's standout bowler with 3/43.

  • Country:
  • India

Prabhsimran Singh delivered a stunning performance, smashing 69 runs off 34 balls, to secure Punjab Kings a dominant eight-wicket victory against Lucknow Super Giants in Tuesday's Indian Premier League match.

The Super Giants, after being put to bat, posted a competitive score of 171 for seven, with Nicholas Pooran leading their charge with 44 runs.

However, Punjab Kings chased down the target effortlessly, thanks to Prabhsimran's powerful innings and solid contributions from skipper Shreyas Iyer, who remained unbeaten on 52, and Nehal Wadhera's 43.

(With inputs from agencies.)

