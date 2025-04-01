Prabhsimran's Heroics Lead Punjab Kings to Victory

Prabhsimran Singh delivered a stunning performance, smashing 69 runs off 34 balls, to secure Punjab Kings a dominant eight-wicket victory against Lucknow Super Giants in Tuesday's Indian Premier League match.

The Super Giants, after being put to bat, posted a competitive score of 171 for seven, with Nicholas Pooran leading their charge with 44 runs.

However, Punjab Kings chased down the target effortlessly, thanks to Prabhsimran's powerful innings and solid contributions from skipper Shreyas Iyer, who remained unbeaten on 52, and Nehal Wadhera's 43.

