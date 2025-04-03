Clash at Istanbul Derby: Mourinho's Controversial Move Sparks Uproar

The Istanbul derby between Fenerbahce and Galatasaray turned contentious as Jose Mourinho, manager of Fenerbahce, was caught on camera pinching the nose of rival coach Okan Buruk. The incident, highlighted by Buruk falling theatrically, has added fuel to the ongoing rivalry between the two teams.

Following Galatasaray's 2-1 victory in the Turkish Cup quarterfinal, the altercation added a layer of animosity. Buruk described the action as 'not very stylish,' while Galatasaray's vice president criticized Mourinho's recent conduct as damaging to Turkish football.

Mourinho's controversial history is once again in the spotlight, as Galatasaray recalls previous allegations against him. The win was celebrated online with a dig at Mourinho. The tension between these storied clubs continues to simmer, intensifying the competitive atmosphere in Turkish soccer.

(With inputs from agencies.)