Clash at Istanbul Derby: Mourinho's Controversial Move Sparks Uproar
Jose Mourinho stirred controversy by pinching Galatasaray coach Okan Buruk's nose in a heated Turkish Cup match. Footage of the incident, which followed a 2-1 win for Galatasaray, has sparked backlash against Mourinho, who has a history of controversial actions. Galatasaray won the match and posted a defiant message online.
- Country:
- Turkey
The Istanbul derby between Fenerbahce and Galatasaray turned contentious as Jose Mourinho, manager of Fenerbahce, was caught on camera pinching the nose of rival coach Okan Buruk. The incident, highlighted by Buruk falling theatrically, has added fuel to the ongoing rivalry between the two teams.
Following Galatasaray's 2-1 victory in the Turkish Cup quarterfinal, the altercation added a layer of animosity. Buruk described the action as 'not very stylish,' while Galatasaray's vice president criticized Mourinho's recent conduct as damaging to Turkish football.
Mourinho's controversial history is once again in the spotlight, as Galatasaray recalls previous allegations against him. The win was celebrated online with a dig at Mourinho. The tension between these storied clubs continues to simmer, intensifying the competitive atmosphere in Turkish soccer.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Unilever's CEO Dismissal Sparks Controversy Amid Political Activism Dispute
Controversy Erupts Over BJP MLA's Remarks on Actress in Gold Smuggling Case
Controversy Surrounds Construction of SP MP's House in Sambhal
Controversy in Indonesia: Military Law Revisions Stir Concerns
Controversy Erupts Over Lovlina Borgohain's Exclusion from National Championships