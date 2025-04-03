Left Menu

UK Set to Host 2035 Women's World Cup

The United Kingdom is likely to host the 2035 Women's World Cup after FIFA recognized its joint bid from England, Northern Ireland, Scotland, and Wales as the 'one valid bid.' Preparations are underway to finalize the bid by year-end, with FIFA confirming hosts next year.

The United Kingdom is on track to host the 2035 Women's World Cup as its bid was deemed the sole valid one by FIFA President Gianni Infantino. The joint bid includes England, Northern Ireland, Scotland, and Wales, aiming to host the first FIFA World Cup since 1966.

FA CEO Mark Bullingham expressed honor at being the sole bidder and emphasized the importance of collaborating with home nation partners to submit the best possible bid by year's end. The United States is similarly set to host the 2031 World Cup as the only contender.

FIFA will officially announce the Women's World Cup hosts next year, while Brazil prepares to host the 2027 event featuring 32 teams. The global stage is set for a burgeoning celebration of women's soccer.

