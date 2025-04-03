Left Menu

Kagiso Rabada Returns Home from IPL for Personal Reasons

South African bowler Kagiso Rabada has returned home from the IPL due to personal reasons. The Gujarat Titans franchise announced his departure but did not specify how long he will be absent. Rabada had played two matches this season, taking wickets against Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians.

South African pace bowler Kagiso Rabada has exited the IPL 2025 to attend to personal matters, confirmed his team, the Gujarat Titans, on Thursday. The franchise has refrained from disclosing the expected length of his absence.

Rabada participated in matches against Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians this season, securing one wicket for 41 and 42 runs, respectively. The 29-year-old was notably absent from the Gujarat Titans lineup against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Wednesday's game.

In Rabada's stead, Arshad Khan was included in the team and contributed by taking an early wicket of Virat Kohli. The Titans may now turn to Rabada's fellow South African, Gerald Coetzee, or Afghan all-rounder, Karim Janat, to fill the gap left by Rabada.

