Barcelona's Unbeaten Streak Faces Real Betis Challenge

LaLiga leaders Barcelona face Real Betis in a challenging match, putting their 21-game unbeaten run to the test. Betis, already successful against major rivals, aims to upset Barca's title chase. The Catalan club aims to maintain a top position and continue their quest for multiple trophies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-04-2025 20:58 IST | Created: 03-04-2025 20:58 IST
LaLiga leaders Barcelona will face a significant test on Saturday as their 21-game unbeaten streak comes under scrutiny when they host an in-form Real Betis. Betis, who have already surprised Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid this season, are eager to unseat the Catalans from their dominant position.

Barcelona sits comfortably at the top with 66 points, three ahead of Real Madrid, as both clubs chase three trophies this season. Betis, however, poses a tangible threat, having recently ended Atletico's 10-game unbeaten run and bested Madrid in a critical match.

With their attacking prowess evident from being LaLiga's highest scorers, Barcelona seeks to extend their lead while Betis aims to break into the European spot contention. Meanwhile, Real and Atletico will also face their own challenges this weekend to keep pace with the leaders.

