Fencing Controversy: Fencer Disqualified Over Transgender Protest

Stephanie Turner was disqualified from a USA Fencing event for refusing to compete against a transgender opponent. Her actions sparked debate and attention from public figures like Martina Navratilova. USA Fencing insists its decision aligns with international rules promoting equity and inclusion in sports.

Updated: 03-04-2025 21:08 IST | Created: 03-04-2025 21:08 IST
Fencing Controversy: Fencer Disqualified Over Transgender Protest
In a recent USA Fencing event in Maryland, female fencer Stephanie Turner faced disqualification after declining to compete against a transgender opponent, Redmond Sullivan. Turner protested by taking a knee, resulting in her removal from the tournament as per the established guidelines by the sport's governing body.

The incident ignited discussions on social media, drawing commentary from prominent figures including tennis icon Martina Navratilova. She criticized USA Fencing's decision, expressing her disapproval of their stance on transgender athlete participation and labeling it unfair.

USA Fencing reiterated its commitment to adherence to international rules, emphasizing the importance of inclusivity and the willingness to adapt policies as new research and global standards evolve in the realm of sports inclusion.

