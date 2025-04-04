Rahi Sarnobat: A Golden Comeback Against All Odds

In a triumphant return to competitive shooting, Rahi Sarnobat claimed gold at the National Games in Dehradun, excelling in the Women's 25m air pistol event. After struggling with neuropathic pain syndrome, the 34-year-old shooter has shown remarkable resilience in her personal and professional life.

Sarnobat's health challenges began in 2022, just as she was preparing for the World Championships. She experienced debilitating nerve pain and hot flashes, which initially confused her medical team. Despite numerous tests, it was a neurologist who eventually diagnosed her condition, leading to months of intensive treatment and recovery.

Though no stranger to setbacks, having previously recovered from a significant elbow injury, Sarnobat's recent journey was profoundly different. She endured a daily struggle against fatigue and uncertainty but emerged as a different athlete, focused on personal growth and her Olympic aspirations. Her story is a testament to perseverance and the relentless pursuit of dreams.

(With inputs from agencies.)