Kevin De Bruyne Bids Farewell to Manchester City: End of an Era
Kevin De Bruyne has announced his departure from Manchester City at the end of the current season. Since joining in 2015, the Belgian midfielder has achieved considerable success, including six Premier League titles. His decision, shared on Instagram, marks the conclusion of a remarkable chapter in his career.
Kevin De Bruyne has revealed that he will be leaving Manchester City at the conclusion of this season. The 33-year-old Belgian midfielder made the announcement on Friday, bringing an era of significant achievements to a close.
During his tenure with City, which began in 2015 following a transfer from VfL Wolfsburg, De Bruyne secured an astonishing 16 trophies. His collection includes six Premier League titles and the coveted Champions League title in 2023, a testament to his prowess on the field.
De Bruyne, who has twice been honored as the Premier League Player of the Season, confirmed his impending exit on Instagram, citing that every story has an end. His contract with the club is poised to expire, leading to months of speculation about his future, now officially drawn to a conclusion.
