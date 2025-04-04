Left Menu

Hitesh Makes History: First Indian in World Boxing Cup Final

Hitesh, a national boxing champion, advances to the World Boxing Cup final in Brazil, becoming the first Indian to do so. Despite initial caution against France's Makan Traore, Hitesh secured a 5-0 victory. Other Indian boxers faced setbacks in their semifinals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-04-2025 18:05 IST | Created: 04-04-2025 18:05 IST
Hitesh
  • Country:
  • India

In a historic achievement, Hitesh has become the first Indian boxer to reach the final of the World Boxing Cup in Brazil. He showcased exceptional tactical skills to claim a decisive 5-0 victory over France's Makan Traore in the 70kg bout.

Hitesh cautiously approached the Olympic competitor but seized the opportunity to counterattack and control the match's tempo. A penalty in the last round did not deter his triumph in the prestigious event held in Foz Do Iguacu.

He is set to face England's Odel Kamara in the final clash. Meanwhile, other Indian contenders faced challenges, with Jadumani Singh Mandengbam losing by a split verdict, and Vishal and Sachin also falling short in their semifinal bouts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

