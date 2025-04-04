Left Menu

Sai Sudharsan: Driving the Gujarat Titans with Determination and Freedom

Sai Sudharsan, a standout performer for Gujarat Titans, shares his resolve to excel with the bat in IPL 2025, embracing the liberty provided by his captain and coach. Scoring 186 runs in three matches, Sudharsan focuses on team success, individual improvement, and seizing opportunities presented by the game.

Sai Sudharsan, an emerging star in IPL cricket, is striving for excellence with the Gujarat Titans. Benefiting from the autonomy given by captain Shubman Gill and head coach Ashish Nehra, Sudharsan has amassed 186 runs in three matches at an impressive average with two half-centuries.

Despite his success, Sudharsan is driven by a hunger for runs and a mindset focused on constant self-improvement. He emphasizes the importance of meeting team needs and staying adaptable, believing individual goals will naturally follow this approach.

The 23-year-old relishes the freedom granted by the team, which includes making mistakes and learning from them. With a strong focus on visualisation and practice, Sudharsan prepares meticulously to translate tactical insights into match-winning performances.

(With inputs from agencies.)

