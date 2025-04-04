French Tennis Scandal: Players Banned for Match-Fixing

This week, the International Tennis Integrity Agency announced significant sanctions against five French tennis players involved in match-fixing operations tied to a syndicate based in Belgium.

The most severe punishment was handed to Yannick Thivant, who has been banned for life and fined $75,000 after admitting to fixing 22 matches. Other players, including Thomas Setodji and Thomas Brechemier, face bans ranging from two to ten years.

The crackdown comes after 30 players were implicated in cases connected to Grigor Sargsyan, the syndicate's leader, who is already serving a five-year sentence. The penalties highlight ongoing efforts to maintain integrity within the sport.

(With inputs from agencies.)