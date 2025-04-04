French Tennis Scandal: Players Banned for Match-Fixing
Five French tennis players face severe penalties for match-fixing. Yannick Thivant received a lifetime ban, while others like Thomas Setodji, Thomas Brechemier, Gabriel Petit, and Hugo Daubias face suspensions from two to ten years. The crackdown is linked to a syndicate led by Grigor Sargsyan.
- Country:
- United Kingdom
This week, the International Tennis Integrity Agency announced significant sanctions against five French tennis players involved in match-fixing operations tied to a syndicate based in Belgium.
The most severe punishment was handed to Yannick Thivant, who has been banned for life and fined $75,000 after admitting to fixing 22 matches. Other players, including Thomas Setodji and Thomas Brechemier, face bans ranging from two to ten years.
The crackdown comes after 30 players were implicated in cases connected to Grigor Sargsyan, the syndicate's leader, who is already serving a five-year sentence. The penalties highlight ongoing efforts to maintain integrity within the sport.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Jaggu Bhagwanpuria Detained Under Anti-Narcotics Law: A Major Crackdown on Drug Syndicates
Court Seeks Medical Report in Ex-AAP MLA's Crime Syndicate Case
Delhi Police Busts International Vehicle Theft Syndicate
Delhi Police Sub-Inspector Dismissed Over Drug Syndicate Links As High Court Judge Faces Cash Controversy
NCB Cracks Down on Mephedrone Syndicate in Raigad