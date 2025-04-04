Left Menu

French Tennis Scandal: Players Banned for Match-Fixing

Five French tennis players face severe penalties for match-fixing. Yannick Thivant received a lifetime ban, while others like Thomas Setodji, Thomas Brechemier, Gabriel Petit, and Hugo Daubias face suspensions from two to ten years. The crackdown is linked to a syndicate led by Grigor Sargsyan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 04-04-2025 21:06 IST | Created: 04-04-2025 21:06 IST
French Tennis Scandal: Players Banned for Match-Fixing
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

This week, the International Tennis Integrity Agency announced significant sanctions against five French tennis players involved in match-fixing operations tied to a syndicate based in Belgium.

The most severe punishment was handed to Yannick Thivant, who has been banned for life and fined $75,000 after admitting to fixing 22 matches. Other players, including Thomas Setodji and Thomas Brechemier, face bans ranging from two to ten years.

The crackdown comes after 30 players were implicated in cases connected to Grigor Sargsyan, the syndicate's leader, who is already serving a five-year sentence. The penalties highlight ongoing efforts to maintain integrity within the sport.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Asian markets tumble following Trump's announcement of massive increases in tariffs, reports AP.

Asian markets tumble following Trump's announcement of massive increases in ...

 Global
2
AI systems exert sublime influence over the self, driving behavioral uniformity
Blog

AI systems exert sublime influence over the self, driving behavioral uniform...

 Global
3
Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Influence
Blog

Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Inf...

 Global
4
Planet and People First: A New Blueprint for Sustainable Development by UNDP
Blog

Planet and People First: A New Blueprint for Sustainable Development by UNDP

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Starving for Rain: How Drought and Conflict Are Fueling Ethiopia’s Food Emergency

How Smarter Heating Could Transform Norway’s Energy Use and Grid Flexibility

Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Influence

Lives Cut Short, Billions Lost: The Growing Toll of Smoking in the MENA Region

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025