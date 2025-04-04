Left Menu

Mats Hummels Bids Farewell to Football: A Legacy of Excellence

Mats Hummels, a distinguished Germany and AS Roma center back, announces his retirement at the season's end after nearly two decades in pro football. The 36-year-old, who rose from Bayern Munich's academy to global acclaim, boasts a World Cup win and numerous national titles.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-04-2025 22:38 IST | Created: 04-04-2025 22:38 IST
Mats Hummels Bids Farewell to Football: A Legacy of Excellence

Germany and AS Roma center back Mats Hummels announced his retirement at the end of the season. The 2014 World Cup winner revealed his decision on Friday, marking the conclusion of a nearly 20-year career. Hummels, 36, began his journey at Bayern Munich's academy before moving to Borussia Dortmund in 2008. After multiple spells at both clubs, he joined Roma last year, where he played 18 matches for the Serie A side.

With 78 caps for Germany, Hummels was a key player in their World Cup triumph in Brazil. His impressive domestic career includes five Bundesliga titles, three German Cups, and six German Super Cups. Hummels narrowly missed adding a Champions League title to his collection, as Dortmund finished as runners-up in the 2012-13 and 2023-24 seasons.

In a heartfelt social media post, Hummels expressed his mixed emotions. "After more than 18 years, I'm ending my career this summer," he wrote. Grateful for his journey, he acknowledged the importance of having the right mentors, teammates, and opportunities throughout his career. Hummels' contract with Roma concludes in the upcoming close season.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Asian markets tumble following Trump's announcement of massive increases in tariffs, reports AP.

Asian markets tumble following Trump's announcement of massive increases in ...

 Global
2
AI systems exert sublime influence over the self, driving behavioral uniformity
Blog

AI systems exert sublime influence over the self, driving behavioral uniform...

 Global
3
Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Influence
Blog

Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Inf...

 Global
4
Planet and People First: A New Blueprint for Sustainable Development by UNDP
Blog

Planet and People First: A New Blueprint for Sustainable Development by UNDP

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Starving for Rain: How Drought and Conflict Are Fueling Ethiopia’s Food Emergency

How Smarter Heating Could Transform Norway’s Energy Use and Grid Flexibility

Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Influence

Lives Cut Short, Billions Lost: The Growing Toll of Smoking in the MENA Region

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025