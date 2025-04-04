Mats Hummels Bids Farewell to Football: A Legacy of Excellence

Germany and AS Roma center back Mats Hummels announced his retirement at the end of the season. The 2014 World Cup winner revealed his decision on Friday, marking the conclusion of a nearly 20-year career. Hummels, 36, began his journey at Bayern Munich's academy before moving to Borussia Dortmund in 2008. After multiple spells at both clubs, he joined Roma last year, where he played 18 matches for the Serie A side.

With 78 caps for Germany, Hummels was a key player in their World Cup triumph in Brazil. His impressive domestic career includes five Bundesliga titles, three German Cups, and six German Super Cups. Hummels narrowly missed adding a Champions League title to his collection, as Dortmund finished as runners-up in the 2012-13 and 2023-24 seasons.

In a heartfelt social media post, Hummels expressed his mixed emotions. "After more than 18 years, I'm ending my career this summer," he wrote. Grateful for his journey, he acknowledged the importance of having the right mentors, teammates, and opportunities throughout his career. Hummels' contract with Roma concludes in the upcoming close season.

(With inputs from agencies.)