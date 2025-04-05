Khaleel Ahmed's Stellar Performance in IPL 2025 Highlights CSK-DC Clash

Chennai Super Kings' Khaleel Ahmed demonstrated his prowess once again in IPL 2025, securing two vital wickets against Delhi Capitals at Chepauk Stadium. The left-arm pacer claimed figures of 2/25, further solidifying his status among the top bowlers of the league.

Ahmed, known for taking significant wickets, performed admirably, having now captured eight wickets this season with an impressive average of 15.00. His consistent performance ranks him as the joint third-highest wicket-taker this year. Since his debut in 2019, his strike rate aligns closely with that of India's ace pacer Jasprit Bumrah.

Despite Khaleel's efforts, CSK fell short in the chase against a robust DC lineup. KL Rahul led the charge for DC with 77 runs off 51 balls, supported by a late innings push from Tristan Stubbs. DC's bowlers, led by Vipraj Nigam and Mitchell Starc, ensured a 24-run victory, placing DC atop the points table while CSK slipped to eighth.

(With inputs from agencies.)