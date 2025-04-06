Valencia's Last-Minute Triumph Stuns Real Madrid
Real Madrid suffered a surprising 2-1 defeat against Valencia after Vinícius Júnior missed a penalty. Hugo Duro's stoppage-time goal secured Valencia's win, affecting Madrid's La Liga title defense. Despite the loss, coach Ancelotti vowed to continue fighting in the league. Barcelona's draw maintained its lead over Madrid by four points.
- Country:
- Spain
In a shocking turn of events at Santiago Bernabeu Stadium, Real Madrid fell to Valencia 2-1, a defeat that raised stakes in their La Liga title pursuit. Vinícius Júnior's penalty miss and a last-minute goal by Hugo Duro defined the evening's drama.
Despite the setback, Madrid's title rivals, Barcelona, were held to a 1-1 draw with Real Betis, retaining a slender four-point lead atop the table. Eight rounds remain in the league, leaving room for unpredictable twists.
Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti lamented the lost opportunity but emphasized determination to persevere. The match highlighted struggles with injuries and defensive lapses, while Valencia capitalized on the momentum to secure a rare away victory.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Legends Reunite: Barcelona vs. Real Madrid in Mumbai Showdown
Historic Win: Real Madrid Triumphs Over Barcelona in Women's El Clasico
FC Barcelona and UNHCR Empower Refugee Youth in Uganda Through Sport
Barcelona''s Dani Olmo picks up apparent muscle injury
Barcelona's Spectacular 6-1 Win Secures Semi-Final Spot