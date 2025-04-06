Valencia's Last-Minute Triumph Stuns Real Madrid

In a shocking turn of events at Santiago Bernabeu Stadium, Real Madrid fell to Valencia 2-1, a defeat that raised stakes in their La Liga title pursuit. Vinícius Júnior's penalty miss and a last-minute goal by Hugo Duro defined the evening's drama.

Despite the setback, Madrid's title rivals, Barcelona, were held to a 1-1 draw with Real Betis, retaining a slender four-point lead atop the table. Eight rounds remain in the league, leaving room for unpredictable twists.

Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti lamented the lost opportunity but emphasized determination to persevere. The match highlighted struggles with injuries and defensive lapses, while Valencia capitalized on the momentum to secure a rare away victory.

(With inputs from agencies.)