Left Menu

Tim David's IPL Homecoming: Former MI Star Ready to Shine for RCB

As Royal Challengers Bengaluru face Mumbai Indians, former MI batter Tim David reflects on playing alongside Indian cricket icons, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. Now with RCB, David looks forward to a return at Wankhede, his former home ground, eager to make an impact against his former team.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-04-2025 20:07 IST | Created: 06-04-2025 20:07 IST
Tim David's IPL Homecoming: Former MI Star Ready to Shine for RCB
Tim David. (Photo- IPL). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

As the Royal Challengers Bengaluru gear up to face the Mumbai Indians, Tim David, a former Mumbai player, shares his experiences of playing alongside two of Indian cricket's giants, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. He is now set for a homecoming at Wankhede Stadium, this time in RCB's colors.

David spent three seasons with Mumbai Indians, scoring 658 runs across 37 matches. In his current stint with RCB, he has quickly made an impact with 54 runs in three matches, showing a staggering strike rate of over 207. RCB currently holds the second position, while MI is struggling at the eighth spot.

Expressing his excitement about returning to Wankhede, David said, "Coming back to play in Mumbai is always special. Batting here is a delight and I hope to make a significant impact against my former team." His record at Wankhede is noteworthy, having scored 325 runs in 16 matches with a notable strike rate.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Taiwan's Security Chief Engages in Crucial US Talks Amidst Rising China Tensions

Taiwan's Security Chief Engages in Crucial US Talks Amidst Rising China Tens...

 Global
2
U.S. and Panama Discuss Hutchison's Panama Canal Operations

U.S. and Panama Discuss Hutchison's Panama Canal Operations

 Global
3
Microsoft Anniversary Disrupted by Pro-Palestinian Protests

Microsoft Anniversary Disrupted by Pro-Palestinian Protests

 United States
4
The Fall of George Santos: A Tale of Fraud and Deception

The Fall of George Santos: A Tale of Fraud and Deception

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI models show promise, not perfection, in heart transplant mortality prediction

IoT-driven irrigation boosts water efficiency, faces cost and security gaps

Textile industry embraces AI for defect detection amid data and cost challenges

AI boom needs guardrails, but overregulation risks choking capitalist dynamism

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025