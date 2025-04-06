Tim David's IPL Homecoming: Former MI Star Ready to Shine for RCB

As the Royal Challengers Bengaluru gear up to face the Mumbai Indians, Tim David, a former Mumbai player, shares his experiences of playing alongside two of Indian cricket's giants, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. He is now set for a homecoming at Wankhede Stadium, this time in RCB's colors.

David spent three seasons with Mumbai Indians, scoring 658 runs across 37 matches. In his current stint with RCB, he has quickly made an impact with 54 runs in three matches, showing a staggering strike rate of over 207. RCB currently holds the second position, while MI is struggling at the eighth spot.

Expressing his excitement about returning to Wankhede, David said, "Coming back to play in Mumbai is always special. Batting here is a delight and I hope to make a significant impact against my former team." His record at Wankhede is noteworthy, having scored 325 runs in 16 matches with a notable strike rate.

