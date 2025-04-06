Tim David's IPL Homecoming: Former MI Star Ready to Shine for RCB
As Royal Challengers Bengaluru face Mumbai Indians, former MI batter Tim David reflects on playing alongside Indian cricket icons, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. Now with RCB, David looks forward to a return at Wankhede, his former home ground, eager to make an impact against his former team.
- Country:
- India
As the Royal Challengers Bengaluru gear up to face the Mumbai Indians, Tim David, a former Mumbai player, shares his experiences of playing alongside two of Indian cricket's giants, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. He is now set for a homecoming at Wankhede Stadium, this time in RCB's colors.
David spent three seasons with Mumbai Indians, scoring 658 runs across 37 matches. In his current stint with RCB, he has quickly made an impact with 54 runs in three matches, showing a staggering strike rate of over 207. RCB currently holds the second position, while MI is struggling at the eighth spot.
Expressing his excitement about returning to Wankhede, David said, "Coming back to play in Mumbai is always special. Batting here is a delight and I hope to make a significant impact against my former team." His record at Wankhede is noteworthy, having scored 325 runs in 16 matches with a notable strike rate.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Virat Kohli Honored at IPL 18 Opening Amid Star-Studded Celebrations
Virat Kohli and Phil Salt Propel Royal Challengers Bengaluru to Victory
Virat Kohli Hits 1,000 Runs Against KKR, Celebrates IPL 2025 Opener
Virat Kohli Shines Bright in His 400th T20 Match as RCB Triumphs Over KKR
Krunal Pandya's Impact and Virat Kohli's Brilliance Propel RCB to Victory