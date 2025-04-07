Aakash Chopra Calls for Strategic Overhaul as SRH Struggles in IPL

In a critical analysis, former Indian cricketer Aakash Chopra has laid bare the strategic shortcomings of Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) amid the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL). Speaking on Jio Hotstar, Chopra pointed out the team's inadequate adaptation to the evolving pitch conditions, which once favored high-scoring games but now require specialized skills like spin bowling.

Chopra remarked, 'They don't really have a drafter on their side because they probably thought they don't need drafters anymore. But suddenly, this pitch—which produced a 280-plus score just weeks ago—now offers 150, and we find them 10-15 runs short.' He continued, saying that SRH's benching of spinners such as Rahul Chahar and Adam Zampa, who could excel on spin-compatible surfaces, adds to their woes.

The former cricketer also criticized the Gujarat Titans' strategical approach, praising their batting strength on quick pitches but questioning their effectiveness on current surfaces. A sensational performance by Shubman Gill and Mohammed Siraj helped GT defeat SRH, marking SRH's fourth consecutive loss. Chopra's comments highlight the urgent need for SRH to revise their game strategy to turn their season around.

(With inputs from agencies.)