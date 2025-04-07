Inside KKR: Venkatesh Iyer Applauds Ajinkya Rahane's Composed Leadership
KKR Vice-captain Venkatesh Iyer praises skipper Ajinkya Rahane's calm leadership style on JioHotstar's 'Gen Bold'. Highlighting diverse team dynamics, Iyer appreciates Rahane's composure and personal interaction with players off-field. Iyer's strong performance last season and KKR's squad details round out the discussion.
Venkatesh Iyer, the vice-captain of Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), has shared insights into captain Ajinkya Rahane's unique leadership style, highlighting his composed nature under pressure. Iyer made these remarks on JioHotstar's 'Gen Bold', where he discussed the team's dynamic and diverse skills complementing Rahane's calm demeanor both on and off the field.
Speaking with enthusiasm, Iyer expressed admiration for the diversity of leadership approaches within cricket. He noted his own dynamic style contrasts with Rahane's calmness, a blend that strengthens the KKR team. Their regular off-field communication further strengthens team cohesion, Iyer revealed, applauding Rahane's initiative in engaging with the players.
Iyer, known for his impactful batting and bowling in KKR's previous triumphant IPL season, highlighted the captain's significant contributions. Rahane, an experienced campaigner with over 4500 IPL runs, was re-signed by KKR for INR 1.5 crore. As KKR's new season unfolds, both players aim to leverage their complementary strengths to steer the team towards success.
