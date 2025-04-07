Left Menu

Southampton's Struggles: Ivan Juric Sacked After Relegation

Ivan Juric, after being relegated with Southampton in the Premier League, was let go. This marks his second firing of the season after a short stint with Roma. Southampton appointed Simon Rusk as interim manager. Juric struggled to improve results, with just one victory in 14 matches.

Ivan Juric's tenure with Southampton ended abruptly on Monday, following the team's relegation from the Premier League. The Croatian manager, who previously had a brief spell at Roma, was dismissed after only one victory in 14 league games under his guidance.

The club announced Simon Rusk as the interim manager, receiving support from former player Adam Lallana. This comes after Southampton's disappointing 3-1 loss to Tottenham left them with only 10 points from 31 games, sealing their fate as the fourth-earliest relegated team in Premier League history.

Juric, who was appointed in December, faced considerable challenges from the outset. Despite efforts to turn the season around, Southampton struggled to gather momentum, ultimately resulting in Juric's departure. The club expressed gratitude for Juric's efforts, emphasizing the difficulties he faced during his brief stint with the team.

