Avalanche Strikes: Search for Missing Nepalese Climbers

Two Nepalese climbers, Rima Sherpa and Nima Tashi Sherpa, went missing after an avalanche near Annapurna peak's camp II. Immediate search efforts initiated with a helicopter dispatched from Kathmandu. Seven Summit Trekking Agency's manager, Thaneshwor Guragain, confirmed their identities. The incident highlights the dangers of high-altitude expeditions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kathmandu | Updated: 07-04-2025 18:28 IST | Created: 07-04-2025 18:28 IST
Tragedy struck the Annapurna peak as two Nepalese climbers, Rima Sherpa and Nima Tashi Sherpa, were reported missing following an avalanche near camp II on Monday morning.

As soon as the avalanche occurred, a search operation was launched, coordinated by the Seven Summit Trekking Agency. The two climbers are from the Solukhumbu district, a renowned region for producing skilled mountaineers.

In a bid to expedite the search and rescue efforts, a helicopter has been dispatched from Kathmandu. Manager Thaneshwor Guragain confirmed their identities as the search continues amidst challenging conditions.

