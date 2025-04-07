Rory McIlroy's Quest for Masters Glory: Is This His Year?

Rory McIlroy's pursuit of the Masters title has become an April tradition, and this year he enters Augusta National with a strong momentum. McIlroy, with victories at Pebble Beach and The Players Championship, looks to add a Masters win to his achievements.

His recent performances have bolstered confidence, and analysts like Brandel Chamblee from Golf Channel see the stars aligning in his favor. This season, some of McIlroy's main adversaries seem off their game, giving him a unique advantage.

A win would mark McIlroy's first major triumph since 2014, also completing his career Grand Slam. McIlroy is adjusting his approach, inspired by the discipline of world number one Scottie Scheffler, and adapting a more controlled style to achieve his goals at Augusta.

(With inputs from agencies.)