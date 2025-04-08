Kedar Jadhav Steps Up to Bat for BJP
Former cricketer Kedar Jadhav joins BJP in Maharashtra. The 39-year-old retired from international cricket last year. His new role will involve engaging with the youth and enhancing the party's sports wing, though specific responsibilities have not been announced.
08-04-2025
In a political twist, former India cricketer Kedar Jadhav has swapped the cricket field for political arenas, joining the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Maharashtra on Tuesday.
The 39-year-old, who retired from international cricket in June last year, was warmly welcomed by state BJP chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule, along with other party leaders.
Jadhav is expected to engage in state tours and meet the youth, lending his expertise to strengthen the BJP's sports wing in Maharashtra. However, details regarding his specific role within the party remain under wraps.
