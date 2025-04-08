Priyansh Arya's Blazing Century Seals Victory for Punjab Kings

In a thrilling IPL encounter, Priyansh Arya delivered a stellar performance to lead Punjab Kings to victory against Chennai Super Kings by 18 runs. Arya's rapid innings consisted of a century off just 39 balls, a feat that ranks as the joint-fourth fastest in IPL history.

The innings set the stage for a remarkable score of 219-6 for Punjab, which marked the highest total at the PCA New International Cricket Stadium. Despite early setbacks, the hosts overcame a shaky start thanks to Arya and Shashank Singh's impressive knocks.

Chennai's response was strong, led by Devon Conway's 69, but they fell short at 201-5. The high-scoring match highlighted the electrifying performances and strategic plays that define the IPL.

