British Bond Yields Soar Amid Trade Tensions

British 30-year government bond yields rose sharply, reaching the highest levels since 1998 due to U.S. tariffs on China. This increase follows significant changes in yields, affecting investors' expectations of interest rate cuts by the Bank of England. Finance minister Rachel Reeves remains firm on fiscal rules.

Updated: 09-04-2025 18:06 IST | Created: 09-04-2025 18:06 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The return on British 30-year government bonds surged significantly on Wednesday, hitting levels not seen since May 1998. The surge follows a rise in U.S. Treasury yields after President Trump imposed 104% tariffs on China.

This yield climb is one of the largest in a single day since October 2022, post-former Prime Minister Liz Truss' mini-budget fallout. It places pressure on the Bank of England to potentially slash rates sooner than initially anticipated.

Finance Minister Rachel Reeves has resisted calls to adjust fiscal projections, maintaining commitment to achieving a balanced budget despite potential economic disruptions. Meanwhile, investor appetite for British government debt remains robust, evidenced by the oversubscription of a recent gilts auction.

(With inputs from agencies.)

AI enhances digital forensics, yet raises alarm over accuracy and admissibility

PIN bypass, card cloning and replay attacks threaten EMV contactless payment security

AI skin cancer models built on western data may fail diverse Asian patients

AI transforms bipolar disorder care with real-time mood tracking

