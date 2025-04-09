British Bond Yields Soar Amid Trade Tensions
British 30-year government bond yields rose sharply, reaching the highest levels since 1998 due to U.S. tariffs on China. This increase follows significant changes in yields, affecting investors' expectations of interest rate cuts by the Bank of England. Finance minister Rachel Reeves remains firm on fiscal rules.
The return on British 30-year government bonds surged significantly on Wednesday, hitting levels not seen since May 1998. The surge follows a rise in U.S. Treasury yields after President Trump imposed 104% tariffs on China.
This yield climb is one of the largest in a single day since October 2022, post-former Prime Minister Liz Truss' mini-budget fallout. It places pressure on the Bank of England to potentially slash rates sooner than initially anticipated.
Finance Minister Rachel Reeves has resisted calls to adjust fiscal projections, maintaining commitment to achieving a balanced budget despite potential economic disruptions. Meanwhile, investor appetite for British government debt remains robust, evidenced by the oversubscription of a recent gilts auction.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
FinTech and AI propel sustainable finance, but inequality still holds back inclusion
ADB, Shriram Finance Partner to Empower MSMEs and Drive EV Adoption in India
The new Income Tax Bill will be taken up for discussion in next monsoon session of Parliament: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.
Finance Bill, 2025 provides unprecedented tax relief to honour taxpayers: Sitharaman in Lok Sabha.
Lok Sabha Approves Finance Bill 2025, Abolishes Digital Tax