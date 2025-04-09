Compound Archery's Olympic Leap: Boost for India's Medal Hopes
Compound archery is set to debut at the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics, marking a significant moment for the sport and a hopeful boost for India's Olympic medal aspirations. Only one mixed team event will feature in compound archery, a discipline where India has seen considerable success in global competitions.
09-04-2025
Compound archery will make its historic Olympic debut at the 2028 Los Angeles Games, bringing new hope for India, long without an Olympic medal in archery.
Indian compound archers have shown strong international performances, notably at the recent Shanghai World Cup, where they secured a record eight medals, four of which were gold.
Abhishek Verma, a leading figure in Indian archery, expressed optimism, urging collaboration with recurve archers to boost India's Olympic presence. The International Olympic Committee's decision marks a monumental advancement for compound archery, providing long-awaited global recognition.
