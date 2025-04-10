Showdown at Chepauk: Can Dhoni's Leadership Revive CSK's IPL Fortunes?

In a pivotal IPL match, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are set to face Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at Chepauk, attempting to rebound from a series of defeats. The absence of injured skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad has led veteran MS Dhoni to reassume leadership, hoping his return will steer CSK back to winning ways.

CSK, currently ninth in the standings, are striving to overturn their fortunes following a tough loss to Punjab Kings. Coach Stephen Fleming expressed dissatisfaction with recent performances, particularly at Chepauk, where traditional home advantage has slipped due to changing pitch conditions.

Meanwhile, KKR are keen to bounce back after a narrow defeat to Lucknow Super Giants, relying on key players like Ajinkya Rahane and Sunil Narine to drive their resurgence. As both teams vie to improve their league standings, the pressure is mounting for a crucial victory.

