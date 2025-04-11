Fred Couples Challenges the Odds: A Masters Legacy

Former Masters champion Fred Couples turned heads on his 40th appearance at the prestigious tournament, delivering a one-under 71 on Thursday's opening round at Augusta National.

Despite being 65, Couples demonstrated precision on the course, notably holing out from 191 yards for an eagle on the 14th in front of an appreciative audience. The golfing veteran also nailed a 48-foot birdie putt on the first, overcoming three bogeys throughout his round.

With ambitions to make the cut, Couples relished the competition, acknowledging younger rivals' driving superiority yet relying on accuracy, particularly hitting 12 of 14 fairways. Enjoying a lifetime exemption as a former champion, he expressed his deep connection to the tournament.

