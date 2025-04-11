Left Menu

Fred Couples Challenges the Odds: A Masters Legacy

Fred Couples, 65 and a past Masters champion, showcased his enduring skills at Augusta, carding an opening-round one-under 71. Playing his 40th Masters, Couples aims to make the cut despite being outdriven by younger players. His precision at the tee remains key to his performance.

Former Masters champion Fred Couples turned heads on his 40th appearance at the prestigious tournament, delivering a one-under 71 on Thursday's opening round at Augusta National.

Despite being 65, Couples demonstrated precision on the course, notably holing out from 191 yards for an eagle on the 14th in front of an appreciative audience. The golfing veteran also nailed a 48-foot birdie putt on the first, overcoming three bogeys throughout his round.

With ambitions to make the cut, Couples relished the competition, acknowledging younger rivals' driving superiority yet relying on accuracy, particularly hitting 12 of 14 fairways. Enjoying a lifetime exemption as a former champion, he expressed his deep connection to the tournament.

(With inputs from agencies.)

