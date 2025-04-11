Barilla's High-Speed Comeback: From Pasta to Paddock

Italian pasta giant Barilla has officially joined forces with Formula One, heralding a new multi-year partnership that sees former driver Paolo Barilla bring his brand back to the sport he once raced in.

Paolo Barilla, who competed in Formula One during the late 1980s, expressed his enthusiasm at a presentation during the Bahrain Grand Prix. 'I am thrilled to reconnect with this exciting world of passion and technology, albeit in a different capacity now.' The partnership will feature Barilla pasta bars in the paddock, with emphasis on VIP areas, alongside trackside promotions.

Formula One, which spans 24 races globally, continues to build a substantial following, especially in growing markets like China and the United States, further enhancing Barilla's global reach.

