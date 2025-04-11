Left Menu

Barilla's High-Speed Comeback: From Pasta to Paddock

Italian pasta maker Barilla has partnered with Formula One in a multi-year deal, marking a unique return for former driver Paolo Barilla as a sport sponsor. Barilla's involvement includes pasta bars and trackside promotions, coinciding with Formula One's expanding global presence, including races in the US and China.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-04-2025 17:57 IST | Created: 11-04-2025 17:57 IST
Barilla's High-Speed Comeback: From Pasta to Paddock
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Italian pasta giant Barilla has officially joined forces with Formula One, heralding a new multi-year partnership that sees former driver Paolo Barilla bring his brand back to the sport he once raced in.

Paolo Barilla, who competed in Formula One during the late 1980s, expressed his enthusiasm at a presentation during the Bahrain Grand Prix. 'I am thrilled to reconnect with this exciting world of passion and technology, albeit in a different capacity now.' The partnership will feature Barilla pasta bars in the paddock, with emphasis on VIP areas, alongside trackside promotions.

Formula One, which spans 24 races globally, continues to build a substantial following, especially in growing markets like China and the United States, further enhancing Barilla's global reach.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. and Panama Strengthen Ties Amid Concerns Over Chinese Influence on Canal

U.S. and Panama Strengthen Ties Amid Concerns Over Chinese Influence on Cana...

 Global
2
House Votes to Limit Nationwide Injunctions: A Challenge to Judicial Power

House Votes to Limit Nationwide Injunctions: A Challenge to Judicial Power

 Global
3
Prime Minister Luxon Champions Global Free Trade Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

Prime Minister Luxon Champions Global Free Trade Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

 Global
4
Trump’s Shower Revolution: A Return to Water Pressure Freedom

Trump’s Shower Revolution: A Return to Water Pressure Freedom

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New visual cryptography framework secures image sharing on social networks

Farm robots with AI vision and killer precision are transforming global agriculture

AI models pass Turing test, deemed more human than humans

Generative AI threatens human epistemic agency in classrooms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025