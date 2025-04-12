Kevin De Bruyne Leads Manchester City's Epic Comeback Victory

Kevin De Bruyne played a pivotal role in Manchester City's stunning 5-2 comeback against Crystal Palace, reviving their aspirations for Champions League qualification.

Despite injuries impacting recent seasons, the 33-year-old Belgian delivered a masterclass performance, scoring from a free kick and assisting in pivotal goals, including one by Mateo Kovacic.

This victory propels City into fourth place, slightly edging past Chelsea and Newcastle, intensifying the fight for England's Champions League spots with key matches ahead.

(With inputs from agencies.)