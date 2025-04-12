Left Menu

Kevin De Bruyne Leads Manchester City's Epic Comeback Victory

Kevin De Bruyne inspired Manchester City's comeback from 2-0 down to a 5-2 victory over Crystal Palace, reviving their Champions League hopes. De Bruyne, set to leave City at season's end, scored a free kick and assisted in two goals, showcasing his enduring class despite recent injuries.

Kevin De Bruyne played a pivotal role in Manchester City's stunning 5-2 comeback against Crystal Palace, reviving their aspirations for Champions League qualification.

Despite injuries impacting recent seasons, the 33-year-old Belgian delivered a masterclass performance, scoring from a free kick and assisting in pivotal goals, including one by Mateo Kovacic.

This victory propels City into fourth place, slightly edging past Chelsea and Newcastle, intensifying the fight for England's Champions League spots with key matches ahead.

(With inputs from agencies.)

