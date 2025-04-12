Gill's Concerns Over Strike Rotation as GT Falls to LSG
Gujarat Titans skipper Shubman Gill expressed dissatisfaction with his team's strike rotation and performance on a slower wicket against Lucknow Super Giants. Despite a solid opening by GT, LSG's consistent batting secured a six-wicket victory. Gill highlights the need for improved adaptation in future games.
Gujarat Titans (GT) captain Shubman Gill has voiced his displeasure at his team's inability to maintain efficient strike rotation during their match against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). Despite conditions presenting a slow wicket, GT managed a promising opening through Sai Sudharsan and Gill, who both secured half-centuries.
The LSG, however, capitalized on stellar performances by Aiden Markram and Nicholas Pooran, helping them chase down the 181-run target with three balls to spare. Gill noted that his side struggled to adapt, resulting in a lower score than anticipated, and losing critical momentum through back-to-back dismissals.
While GT's players showcased commendable fighting spirit in a bid to remain competitive, Gill emphasized the need for better strategic adaptation in upcoming matches. Markram and Pooran's batting continues to bolsters LSG, despite GT's strategic play against spinner Sai Kishore ultimately proving insufficient.
(With inputs from agencies.)
