Iyer's Heroics and Stoinis' Fireworks Propel PBKS to Dominating Total

In a thrilling IPL encounter, Punjab Kings' captain Shreyas Iyer delivered a stellar performance with a commanding half-century, while Marcus Stoinis provided explosive late-order fireworks, propelling their team to a formidable 245 for six against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

After choosing to bat first, PBKS openers Priyansh Arya and Prabhsimran Singh quickly accumulated 66 runs, setting a robust foundation. Iyer, capitalizing on the start, hammered an impressive 82 off 36 balls alongside Nehal Wadhera.

Despite Sunrisers' Harshal Patel emerging as the standout bowler with four wickets, PBKS set a high target, showcasing their batting depth and aggressive strategy.

(With inputs from agencies.)