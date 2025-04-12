Iyer's Heroics and Stoinis' Fireworks Propel PBKS to Dominating Total
Punjab Kings' captain Shreyas Iyer scored a half-century and Marcus Stoinis added late runs to set a formidable total of 245/6 against Sunrisers Hyderabad in an IPL game. Openers Priyansh Arya and Prabhsimran Singh gave a strong start, while Harshal Patel claimed four wickets for SRH.
- Country:
- India
In a thrilling IPL encounter, Punjab Kings' captain Shreyas Iyer delivered a stellar performance with a commanding half-century, while Marcus Stoinis provided explosive late-order fireworks, propelling their team to a formidable 245 for six against Sunrisers Hyderabad.
After choosing to bat first, PBKS openers Priyansh Arya and Prabhsimran Singh quickly accumulated 66 runs, setting a robust foundation. Iyer, capitalizing on the start, hammered an impressive 82 off 36 balls alongside Nehal Wadhera.
Despite Sunrisers' Harshal Patel emerging as the standout bowler with four wickets, PBKS set a high target, showcasing their batting depth and aggressive strategy.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Vijay Varma: Dodging Fashion Norms and Pushing Cinematic Boundaries
Delhi Capitals Strategize for Showdown Against Sunrisers Hyderabad
Du Plessis and Starc Propel Delhi Capitals to Dominating Win Over Sunrisers Hyderabad
Sunrisers Hyderabad Clash with HCA: Threats and Ticket Tussle
Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals: IPL Thriller on Sunday