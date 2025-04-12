Abhishek Sharma's Record-Breaking Inning Resurrects Sunrisers IPL Campaign

In a riveting IPL clash, Abhishek Sharma's explosive performance overshadowed Shreyas Iyer's stellar effort, leading Sunrisers Hyderabad to a celebrated win. Abhishek's blistering 141 off 55 balls led SRH's successful 247-run chase, marking one of the most memorable victories in IPL history.

Despite Iyer powering PBKS to 245 with a remarkable 82, Sunrisers, driven by Abhishek's extraordinary prowess, achieved the chase in just 18.3 overs. The chase was bolstered by Travis Head's supportive 66, contributing to a record 171-run partnership that dismantled the opposition's bowling attack.

Abhishek's innings, featuring 10 sixes and 14 fours, set a new benchmark for Indian players in the IPL. The win revived SRH from a losing streak, proving a turning point in their campaign as they outperformed PBKS in every aspect of the game.

