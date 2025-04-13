Left Menu

Rajat Patidar Leads RCB in Thrilling IPL Clash Against RR

Rajat Patidar, captain of Royal Challengers Bengaluru, chose to bowl first against Rajasthan Royals during their recent IPL match. RCB maintained their side, while RR introduced Wanindu Hasaranga in place of Fazalhaq Farooqi. The match brought together top cricket talents, highlighting strategic shifts in team selections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 13-04-2025 15:15 IST | Created: 13-04-2025 15:15 IST
Rajat Patidar Leads RCB in Thrilling IPL Clash Against RR
Rajat Patidar
  • Country:
  • India

In a thrilling IPL encounter, Royal Challengers Bengaluru's skipper, Rajat Patidar, opted to bowl first against the Rajasthan Royals on Sunday. The decision came during the toss as RCB aimed to leverage its existing line-up.

The Rajasthan Royals, playing at home, made strategic changes by replacing Fazalhaq Farooqi with the Sri Lankan middle-order batter, Wanindu Hasaranga. This adjustment was part of the Royals' plan to enhance their batting depth and potentially secure a victory.

The teams lined up with a mix of experienced and upcoming talents. While RCB remained unchanged, RR presented a robust squad featuring skipper Sanju Samson and promising players like Yashasvi Jaiswal and Jofra Archer, setting the stage for an electrifying match-up.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
World Bank Unveils $12B Support Plan to Boost Argentina's Economic Revival

World Bank Unveils $12B Support Plan to Boost Argentina's Economic Revival

 Argentina
2
UNDP, BMUV Back ISSB’s Nature Disclosure Push to Align Finance with Nature

UNDP, BMUV Back ISSB’s Nature Disclosure Push to Align Finance with Nature

 Germany
3
Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden Strengthens UNDP Ties During Visit to Nigeria

Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden Strengthens UNDP Ties During Visit to Nige...

 Nigeria
4
Christchurch Southern Motorway to Be First in South Island with 110km/h Limit

Christchurch Southern Motorway to Be First in South Island with 110km/h Limi...

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New visual cryptography framework secures image sharing on social networks

Farm robots with AI vision and killer precision are transforming global agriculture

AI models pass Turing test, deemed more human than humans

Generative AI threatens human epistemic agency in classrooms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025