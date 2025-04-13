Rajat Patidar Leads RCB in Thrilling IPL Clash Against RR

In a thrilling IPL encounter, Royal Challengers Bengaluru's skipper, Rajat Patidar, opted to bowl first against the Rajasthan Royals on Sunday. The decision came during the toss as RCB aimed to leverage its existing line-up.

The Rajasthan Royals, playing at home, made strategic changes by replacing Fazalhaq Farooqi with the Sri Lankan middle-order batter, Wanindu Hasaranga. This adjustment was part of the Royals' plan to enhance their batting depth and potentially secure a victory.

The teams lined up with a mix of experienced and upcoming talents. While RCB remained unchanged, RR presented a robust squad featuring skipper Sanju Samson and promising players like Yashasvi Jaiswal and Jofra Archer, setting the stage for an electrifying match-up.

(With inputs from agencies.)