Left Menu

Delhi Capitals Fall Short Against Mumbai Indians Despite Karun Nair's Heroics

Delhi Capitals narrowly lost to Mumbai Indians by 12 runs in their IPL opener at Arun Jaitley Stadium. Karun Nair's impressive 89 off 40 went in vain. Nair expressed disappointment but emphasized learning from the defeat. Delhi remains second in the standings, set to face Rajasthan Royals next.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-04-2025 12:07 IST | Created: 14-04-2025 12:07 IST
Delhi Capitals Fall Short Against Mumbai Indians Despite Karun Nair's Heroics
Karun Nair (Photo: IPL). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi Capitals faced a tough defeat against the Mumbai Indians, losing by just 12 runs in their IPL season opener at New Delhi's Arun Jaitley Stadium on Sunday. The Mumbai Indians set a formidable target by posting 205/5 in 20 overs.

Despite an outstanding effort by Karun Nair, who scored 89 off 40 balls, the Capitals were unable to chase down the target. In a post-match interview, Nair highlighted the learning opportunities from the loss, attributing the defeat to regular wickets and the lack of a consistent batter towards the end.

Nair, who was playing his first match of the season, noted his preparedness and mindset for the game, especially against top talents like Jasprit Bumrah. With Delhi Capitals holding four wins, they stand second in the points table, eagerly anticipating their upcoming match against Rajasthan Royals on April 16.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Rise as Missiles Hit Gaza Hospital

Tensions Rise as Missiles Hit Gaza Hospital

 Egypt
2
Australia's Billion-Dollar Housing Boost Ahead of Elections

Australia's Billion-Dollar Housing Boost Ahead of Elections

 Australia
3
UK Government Intervenes to Save British Steel's Scunthorpe Plant

UK Government Intervenes to Save British Steel's Scunthorpe Plant

 United Kingdom
4
Rory McIlroy Shines in Pursuit of Career Grand Slam at the Masters

Rory McIlroy Shines in Pursuit of Career Grand Slam at the Masters

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New visual cryptography framework secures image sharing on social networks

Farm robots with AI vision and killer precision are transforming global agriculture

AI models pass Turing test, deemed more human than humans

Generative AI threatens human epistemic agency in classrooms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025