Delhi Capitals Fall Short Against Mumbai Indians Despite Karun Nair's Heroics

The Delhi Capitals faced a tough defeat against the Mumbai Indians, losing by just 12 runs in their IPL season opener at New Delhi's Arun Jaitley Stadium on Sunday. The Mumbai Indians set a formidable target by posting 205/5 in 20 overs.

Despite an outstanding effort by Karun Nair, who scored 89 off 40 balls, the Capitals were unable to chase down the target. In a post-match interview, Nair highlighted the learning opportunities from the loss, attributing the defeat to regular wickets and the lack of a consistent batter towards the end.

Nair, who was playing his first match of the season, noted his preparedness and mindset for the game, especially against top talents like Jasprit Bumrah. With Delhi Capitals holding four wins, they stand second in the points table, eagerly anticipating their upcoming match against Rajasthan Royals on April 16.

(With inputs from agencies.)