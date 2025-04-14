Left Menu

Karun Nair's Heroics Shine Amidst DC's IPL Setback

Karun Nair's return to the IPL was marked by an electrifying 89-run performance, capturing hearts despite Delhi Capitals' narrow loss to Mumbai Indians. Former cricketer Robin Uthappa praised Nair and leg spinner Karn Sharma for their resilience and remarkable comebacks in a gripping match.

Karun Nair (Photo: Delhi Capitals). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a thrilling return to the Indian Premier League, Karun Nair delivered a stunning performance, scoring 89 runs off just 40 balls with 12 fours and five sixes. Despite his heroic effort, the Delhi Capitals lost to the Mumbai Indians by 12 runs, breaking their four-match winning streak.

Former cricketer Robin Uthappa lauded Nair's journey on JioHotstar's Kuhl Fans Match Centre Live, highlighting the batter's resilience and determination in overcoming challenges. Uthappa recalled Nair's remarkable domestic season, which included a Ranji Trophy title, and praised his inspirational comeback in the IPL.

Uthappa also commended leg spinner Karn Sharma for his significant role in Mumbai's victory, citing Sharma's figures of 3/36 as a testament to his unwavering determination after a year-long absence from the playing XI. The win propelled Mumbai to seventh place in the standings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

